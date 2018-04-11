IG report: Interior reassigned senior execs without clear criteria

Washington (CNN) The Interior Department reassigned 27 senior executives "without a written plan or clear criteria, and without consulting the departmental leadership," according to a department inspector general report released Wednesday.

And because there was "no documented action plan," the IG was "prevented from making a clear determination whether or not" the department "met the legal requirements" to make the changes, the report says.

CNN reported in March that 33 senior executive staffers at Interior, 15 of whom were minorities, were reassigned unexpectedly in 2017, and some subsequently filed complaints.

Democrats had been concerned it was an effort to either silence the executives, force them to resign or punish them after whistleblower Joel Clement came forward to express his concern.

In August of last year, CNN reported that Clement, who was previously the director of the Office of Policy Analysis at Interior, was reassigned to an accounting job. Clement argued that he had been retaliated against in a complaint lodged with the US Office of Special Counsel. In October 2017, Clement resigned from the department.

