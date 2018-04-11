Trump administration suspends immigrant legal advice program

Washington (CNN) The Trump administration is suspending a program that provides legal advice for undocumented immigrants, a Justice Department official confirmed Wednesday.

Immigrant advocacy groups immediately were concerned that the move could be an attempt to undercut the rights of immigrants pursuing the ability to stay in the US.

According to an official with DOJ's Executive Office for Immigration Review, the body that runs the immigration courts, the agency has "paused" the General Legal Orientation Program, which advises detained immigrants of their rights, and an immigration court help desk program that non-detained aliens can call into. The programs receive about $8 million annually, the official said.

The Legal Orientation program was created under President George W. Bush in 2003. Unlike in the criminal justice system, immigrants are allowed to have legal counsel but the government is not obligated to provide it, so many undocumented immigrants have no legal help as they argue their case to stay in the US.

2012 audit by the Justice Department found, consistent with previous studies, that the program actually reduced the length of immigration court cases and detention, saving the government nearly $18 million.

