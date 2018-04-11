Gowdy says EPA didn't turn over records

(CNN) Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt didn't turn over the federally required waivers that would allow him to fly first class for security purposes when he responded to a records request from Congress, Rep. Trey Gowdy said Wednesday.

CNN first reported that the waivers , which are required each time the EPA administrator flies in a cabin other than coach, were not included in the records turned over at the request of Gowdy, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee.

Gowdy's office sent a new letter to Pruitt Wednesday, pointing out that the EPA "failed to produce all the documents requested" specifically citing the waivers.

EPA spokesman Jahan Wilcox told Politico back in February that Pruitt was granted a "blanket waiver" to travel in first class for security reasons, but the next day, Wilcox changed his statement, saying a waiver was submitted "for every trip."

Federal rules say "blanket authorization of other than coach-class transportation accommodations is prohibited and shall be authorized on an individual trip-by-trip basis, unless the traveler has an up-to-date documented disability or special need."

