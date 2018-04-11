Breaking News

Florida GOP Rep. Dennis Ross to retire

By Veronica Stracqualursi, CNN

Updated 10:57 AM ET, Wed April 11, 2018

RESTRICTED UNITED STATES - JANUARY 24: Rep. Dennis Ross, R-Fla., at the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee meeting to organize for the 115th Congress on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
(CNN)Florida Republican Rep. Dennis Ross is retiring after eight years of serving in the US House.

"After thoughtful prayer and consideration, my wife Cindy and I decided that I will not seek re-election for a fifth-term in office," Ross wrote in a statement posted to Facebook Wednesday morning.
"I am grateful for this incredible opportunity to serve and I look forward to the next chapter of my life which will include, in some way, continued public service."
Ross wrote that he plans on returning to Lakeland, Florida, the district he represents, and practicing law.
    The Tampa Bay Times was the first to report on Ross' retirement.
    "Eight years takes its time on you. ... There's got to be an exit strategy at some point," Ross, who was elected in 2010, told the newspaper.
    The retirement announcement of Ross, who joined House leadership in 2014 as senior deputy majority whip, comes the same day that House Speaker Paul Ryan said he won't seek re-election and will hang up his gavel after this year.