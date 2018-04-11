Washington (CNN) A former national security aide to President Donald Trump who came under scrutiny last year will join the Justice Department as a national security adviser to Attorney General Jeff Sessions, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Ezra Cohen-Watnick, who served as the senior director for intelligence on the National Security Council, will be advising Sessions on national security matters, one source explained.

Cohen-Watnick gained notoriety in March 2017 for his alleged involvement in providing intelligence materials to House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, who went on to claim that US intelligence officials improperly surveilled Trump associates.

The tale of Nunes' late-night trip to get the intelligence documents, after abruptly exiting an Uber and heading to the White House grounds, was dubbed by some as "the midnight run."

The saga took place shortly after Trump falsely accused former President Barack Obama of wiretapping his phones during the 2016 election. Trump said he felt "somewhat" vindicated by Nunes' findings, though Nunes never actually said Trump was wiretapped.

