Trump: Everything in the White House is 'very calm and calculated'

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump insisted Wednesday morning that the mood in the White House was "very calm" despite an avalanche of reports that he's reeling over developments related to special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

"So much Fake News about what is going on in the White House," Trump tweeted, adding that the state of the West Wing is "very calm and calculated."

The President continued: "I (we) are doing things that nobody thought possible, despite the never ending and corrupt Russia Investigation, which takes tremendous time and focus. No Collusion or Obstruction (other than I fight back), so now they do the Unthinkable, and RAID a lawyers office for information! BAD!"

Trump's tweets come following a slew of updates to Mueller's case.

On Monday, it was revealed that Mueller referred federal prosecutors to obtain a search warrant on Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen. Trump called the raid a "disgraceful situation" and an "attack on our country."

