Border crossings up 200% over last March, Nielsen says

Washington (CNN) Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen on Wednesday cited a large spike in border crossing numbers in March -- 200% over last year, including an 800% increase in unaccompanied children -- to justify the Trump administration's border security requests.

Nielsen told the House Appropriations Committee that there has been an uptick in March of the number of people apprehended trying to cross the border illegally or stopped trying to enter the country through a legal port of entry.

Calling it a "dangerous story," she cited a 200% increase over the previous year, including an 800% increase in the number of unaccompanied children and 680% in families. She also noted a 37% increase in drug seizures.

While there was a significant jump in March compared to February, that jump also was consistent with most recent years, when numbers tend to increase with spring in March.

Nielsen seemed to acknowledge that the numbers in March were still below some years toward the end of the Obama administration, saying they were too high regardless.

