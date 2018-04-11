3 things we want to know about Michael Cohen and the 'Access Hollywood' tape

Washington (CNN) When FBI agents raided Michael Cohen's office and home on Monday, they were looking for -- among other things -- any documents related to the "Access Hollywood" tape that nearly ended Donald Trump's campaign back in the fall of 2016.

In the absence of further facts, I thought I would pose a few questions that I would like the answers to sometime very soon.

1. Was Cohen involved in some way, shape or form in keeping the "Access Hollywood" tape secret for so long?

Remember the tape was from 2005. It didn't emerge publicly until October 2016 . Why not? Trump was a major figure in culture -- albeit reality TV rather than politics -- for the better part of that decade-plus. Did Cohen have something to do with the tape remaining secret for so long?

