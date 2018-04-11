Politicians are gunning for this 1803 precedent

Joshua A. Douglas is a law professor at the University of Kentucky College of Law who specializes in election law, voting rights and constitutional law. He is the co-editor of "Election Law Stories" and is writing a book on positive voting rights expansions. Follow him on Twitter @JoshuaADouglas. The views expressed here are solely his.

(CNN) The independent judiciary is under attack. Instead of willingly complying with recent election law rulings, Republican politicians in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin have sought to undermine the judges who issued decisions with which they disagreed, purely for electoral gain. These actions are an egregious attack on the separation of powers and the very legitimacy of the judicial branch.

In Pennsylvania, the state supreme court issued a lengthy decision holding that the state's congressional redistricting map violated the state constitution by unfairly favoring Republicans. The map was a partisan gerrymander that essentially took away meaningful representation and the right to vote for many of the state's citizens. The court's decision was reasonable and thorough, based on a broad theory of how to interpret the state constitution.

The Pennsylvania Republicans' response? Unsurprisingly, they appealed to the US Supreme Court. Equally unsurprisingly, the court refused to intervene in what was purely a state matter involving the state constitution.

Then the Republicans went for an even bolder move: impeach the elected Democratic justices on the state supreme court who ruled against them. That's a blatantly partisan tactic to remove judges simply because the politicians disagree with a legal interpretation. The justices in the majority were not acting outside their authority, opining on policy or, as some might say, legislating from the bench. They were simply doing what judges always do: interpret and analyze constitutional text. That's no sound reason to impeach them. Even the state's chief justice, a Republican who was in dissent in that case, blasted the impeachment effort as "an attack upon an independent judiciary, which is an essential component of our constitutional plan of government." The move appears to have fizzled , yet even suggesting impeachment because of an opinion that simply does not go the politicians' way sends a dangerous message to the public about the courts' role in ensuring fair and equal elections for everyone.

Republicans in Wisconsin also refused to comply with a judicial order that went against them, at least until they realized they were out of options. The case involved Gov. Scott Walker's refusal to call a special election to fill vacancies in the state Legislature. Two members of the state assembly resigned their positions last December to join Walker's administration, creating vacancies that require special elections to fill. But Walker refused to call those special elections, likely fearful of being caught in the Democratic wave that has carried recent special elections in other states. He tried to justify his actions by citing a state statute that says the governor must call a special election if a vacancy occurs "before the second Tuesday in May in the year in which a regular election is held." His argument was that the vacancy occurred in December 2017, which is not technically "the year in which a regular election is held."

