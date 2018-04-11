Syria 'chemical attack': 500 people affected, says WHO

(CNN) About 500 people may have been affected by a suspected chemical attack on Syria's rebel-held town of Douma, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

It remains difficult to place an exact figure on the number of people killed and wounded in Saturday's alleged attack on the outskirts of Damascus, which has pushed the US and its allies to the verge of military confrontation in Syria.

But in a statement on Wednesday, the WHO, citing reports from its health partners, said an estimated 500 patients seen at medical facilities exhibited symptoms consistent with exposure to toxic chemicals.

These symptoms included respiratory failure, severe irritation of mucous membranes and disruption to the central nervous system.

The WHO said more than 70 people sheltering in basements reportedly died in the attack, with 43 of those deaths related to exposure to toxic chemicals.

