Oklahoma teachers are swarming to run for office

(CNN) Oklahoma teachers have been rallying at the state Capitol for eight days, but on Wednesday, many showed up for a new reason -- to register to run for office.

The window to file candidacy opened at 8 a.m. as dozens of people lined up to turn in their paperwork.

Laura Griesel, who was at the Capitol for most of last week, feels that many legislators are not hearing her concerns. The best way to change that, she believes, is to become a representative herself.

"If nothing else I would listen to the people that live in my district, and what they want to do," she told CNN. "And be open to what it is that they want to see happen in Oklahoma, and not necessarily what my own personal standpoint is on things."

People filing as candidates today at the Capitol are in a line outside the building that is also a construction entrance. It's also where all the dumpsters are at. pic.twitter.com/Uj9HuQtcfS — Tulsa World (@tulsaworld) April 11, 2018

They say a change is needed

Read More