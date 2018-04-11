(CNN) Yulia Skripal, one of the victims of the nerve agent attack in the English city of Salisbury in March, has said she is "safe and feeling better" but finds herself "in a totally different life than the ordinary one I left just over a month ago."

Skripal, 33, regained consciousness in late March, several weeks after the poisoning that left her and her father, former Russian spy Sergei Skripal, 66, in critical condition. The pair were found slumped on a bench in Salisbury -- where Sergei Skripal lived -- on March 4 after being exposed to military-grade nerve agent Novichok, according to British authorities.

The UK government blames Russia for the attack, but Moscow has denied any involvement. The incident has led to a spiraling diplomatic dispute between Russia and the UK.

Christine Blanshard, medical director of Salisbury District Hospital, said Tuesday that the condition of Sergei Skripal was also improving, albeit at a slower pace than Yulia. Her location is currently unknown and the Metropolitan Police have refused to comment on whether she is receiving police protection.

