'Lost in Space' gets retrofitted for splashy launch on Netflix

(CNN) "Danger, Will Robinson."

If that catchphrase and the robot are all you remember about "Lost in Space" -- and frankly, there's not a whole lot more that's worth recalling -- you should have a pretty good time with the Netflix reboot, which, gives said robot a more menacing, way-cool retrofitting, along with sprucing up other key members of the ensemble.

Granted, there's some clunkiness in this splashy 21st-century attempt to upgrade the 1960s concept, previously transformed into a 1998 movie after the signature Irwin Allen TV show, which is very much an artifact of its time.

Strains of the original musical theme play over the credits, a nice homage to the past. But the latest version seeks to do more than just improve upon the chintzy special effects, introducing more discord into the central family (including a marital rift between the parents, played by Molly Parker and Toby Stephens), while turning the hiss-able Dr. Smith into a woman (a very good Parker Posey).

The general orbit remains largely intact, with the Robinson family part of a mission to colonize space, before they're thrown off course and shipwrecked on a desolate planet (as usual, much of it resembles the outskirts of Vancouver). There, the survivors are forced to struggle against the elements, and much more.

