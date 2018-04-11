Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson: A timeline

(CNN) Khloé Kardashian is back in the headlines, but not for the blessed event she's been looking forward to.

The pair are expecting a child, Kardashian's first, within the next few weeks.

Neither has spoken publicly about the reports, but they have been pretty open about their life together up to now.

Here's a timeline of their relationship:

August 2016

The pair spark romance rumors after they were spotted leaving Bootsy Bellows nightclub in Los Angeles within moments of each other.

September 2016

Kardashian and Thompson lent credence to the relationship speculation when they were photographed together vacationing with friends in Mexico.

Tristan Thompson Takes New GF Khloe Kardashian to Cabo (Photos) https://t.co/0LoNGydd23 pic.twitter.com/4wccJBvT9T — Robert Littal (@BSO) September 6, 2016

The cat was out of the bag later in the month when they were seen together at a party for rapper Flo Rida, looking cozy at a Drake concert and hanging out with her momanger, Kris Jenner.

October 2016

That same month, Kardashian traveled to Cleveland to support Thompson as he and the Cavaliers received their championship rings.

She posted a photo of their equally jeweled hands together on social media.

❤️ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Oct 25, 2016 at 8:54pm PDT

The couple celebrated Halloween dressed as superhero couple Storm and Black Panther.

November 2016

Kardashian talked to Jimmy Kimmel on his late night show about splitting her time between her home in Los Angeles and Cleveland, where Thompson lives.

"I actually really like it," she said of staying in Cleveland. "I like just having my routine and being a little more under the radar."

December 2016

Craig gave birth to her son with Thompson, and he spent part of the holidays with Kardsashian.

On Christmas Day, Thompson posted a photo of himself and the reality mogul in fur coats.

"Merry Christmas & Happy Holidays from me and mines, to you and yours," the caption read.

March 2017

Kardashian, then 32, went all out in throwing a birthday party for Thompson, who turned 26, complete with gold streamers and goodies.

April 2017

Kardashian told ES Magazine that when she met Thompson, "We both felt this strong energy. I was like, oh this is such a nice, normal man -- the normalcy is what I was craving." She also said they share a similar faith.

"Tristan's morals and ethics are everything I've wanted and need in my life," she said.

Kardashian also revealed that she'd say yes if he proposed, adding that the pair had discussed starting a family.

"We've talked about it," she said. "He [already] is a father, and I know for a fact that he would be an impeccable father."

June 2017

Thompson returned the birthday favor by throwing his lady love a bash in Los Angeles to celebrate her turning 33.

September 2017

Reports surfaced that Kardashian is pregnant.

October 2017

Fans aren't sure what to make of the pregnancy speculation when Kardashian posed -- with part of her midriff bared -- dressed for Halloween as Khaleesi to Thompson's Khal Drogo from "Game of Thrones."

December 2017

Kardashian confirmed her pregnancy news and debuted her baby bump on social media.

"I know we've been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately," she wrote in the caption. "To enjoy our first precious moments just us."

March 2018

A gender reveal happened as part of the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" Season 14 finale.

Kardashian also shared her excitement on Twitter about expecting a baby girl, as her sisters Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian West have also recently welcomed daughters.

"I am now so excited my daughter will have forever best friends with Chicago and Stormi," Kardashian tweeted. "God is great!!! Thank you Lord for our princess."