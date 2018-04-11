Kevin Spacey sex crimes case under review

(CNN) The Los Angeles County District Attorney is reviewing a sex crimes case against Kevin Spacey, officials tell CNN.

The case was presented to prosecutors on April 5 by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, according to a spokesperson for the Los Angeles District Attorney.

No additional information was made available.

An attorney for Spacey did not immediately return CNN's request for comment.

The news comes nearly six months after Spacey was accused of making a sexual advance on actor Anthony Rapp when Rapp was only 14.

