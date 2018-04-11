Frances Bean Cobain hopes her dad would have been proud

Story highlights Daughter of Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love is a visual artist and musician

Love has said her daughter is "enigmatic" like her father

(CNN) Frances Bean Cobain was a toddler when her father, Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, committed suicide in 1994.

Now 25, she has some thoughts about what he might think if he were still alive.

"I would hope that he would be proud of the human being I am even if he didn't like the art I am putting out," she recently told E!. "That's all I would ask of anyone in my life."

The only child of Cobain and rocker Courtney Love, she's an artist who sometimes shares her work on social media.

These days she's focused on making music.

