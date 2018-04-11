Carrie Underwood says her face is healing 'pretty nicely'

Story highlights Underwood suffered a "gruesome" injury months ago

(CNN) Carrie Underwood has offered an update after she suffered a "gruesome" injury that she says left her with "between 40-50 stitches" in her face.

The singer posted a letter to fans on her site Tuesday about her recovery from a freak accident late last year, which also left her with a broken wrist and needing physical therapy.

"My wrist is almost back to normal, about 90% there... and the docs say that last 10% will come in time," the letter said. "And my face has been healing pretty nicely as well. I definitely feel more like myself than I have in a while."

Underwood revealed her fall in a post on New Year's Day, saying she wanted to spare fans the "gruesome details" but make them aware as to why her appearance may be altered after healing.

