CNN 10 - April 12, 2018

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

April 12, 2018

U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan announces he'll step down at the end of his term. A group of high school students in Virginia works to raise awareness about human trafficking. And a Hero of Tomorrow develops a new type of ink made from algae. These stories and more are featured today on CNN 10!

TRANSCRIPT

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Read More