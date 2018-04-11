Meet the travel pillow that will change how you sleep on planes

Story highlights The Travelrest Ultimate Travel Pillow offers a more supportive way to sleep mid-flight

Issues sleeping during flights? What if we told you there's a travel pillow that packs away easily and offers more support than your average neck pillow? The Travelrest Ultimate Travel Pillow ($24.96; amazon.com) may be the answer to sleepless flights.

This particular neck pillow differs from your standard neck pillow in that it provides full lateral support — so that you feel held in place as you snooze in your seat. As you can see from the photo above, the legs of the pillow wrap around your torso to make you feel more secure. This, according to Travelrest, keeps your head and neck from falling forward and lessens your chances of straining to remain upright. Additionally, the Travelrest pillow is an ideal choice for those who suffer from chronic pain, especially when you consider those cramped and uncomfortable plane seats.

There are two ways to position your pillow. You can wear it across or down the side of your torso. That way, during long flights, you'll be able to change how you sit for a more comfortable ride.

Still not sold? Don't take our word for it. This item was named an Amazon's Choice product with over 2,500 customer reviews. One standout customer testimony reads: "The unique shape is super comfy, and the adjustment valves are easy to use to fine tune the fill. So the pillow by itself is an amazing travel aid, especially if you're someone like me, who tries to eke out as much comfort as you can from a cramped economy seat." Another review read: "I used the pillow and cover on a trip from California to Europe a couple years ago. It truly helped me sleep on the plane, which I'd never been able to do before."

Oh, and we forgot to mention the best part. This pillow is inflatable so that you can easily store it between flights. And, if you really want to up the ante, shop the Travelrest Luxurious Plush Velour Pillow Cover that was made specifically to fit your pillow. The memory foam inserts make the experience that much more cozy.