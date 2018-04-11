Raised in the shadow of genocide: A young Rohingya's story

Ro Mayyu Ali fled Myanmar in August 2017 and now lives in a Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh. The views expressed here are solely his. Myanmar's military says it only targets terrorists and denies attacking civilians.

(CNN) At midnight on August 25, 2017, I was woken by the noise of intense gunfire. I had no idea where it was coming from or what was happening. I was in my bed in Maungdaw Township, in Myanmar's Rakhine State. The shooting continued through the night and into the morning.

Then the town fell silent.

The day was empty apart from the clatter of distant gunfire. There was no one outside. The sound of children playing was gone.

Ro Mayyu Ali

But soon the silence was replaced by the rumble of security force vehicles moving in. I saw troops enter and take up positions in every corner of the town. Then I heard gunfire coming from many directions. I could see smoke and fire from neighboring villages as they were torched. Later we found out that many people were burned alive in their homes.

Next, the military shot at my own village and set it on fire. They burned my house to the ground. My parents and I were fortunate enough to escape. We decided we had to flee across the border to Bangladesh.

A house burns in Gawdu Tharya village near Maungdaw in Rakhine state in northern Myanmar, September 7, 2017.