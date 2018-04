(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was grilled by Congress again , this time going before House members. He faced tougher questions today, with lawmakers pressing him on whether and how Facebook tracks users after they log off and on the sale of illegal drugs on the platform. Zuckerberg also revealed in the hearing that his own data was exposed in the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Catch up on the highlights here

-- FBI agents were seeking records related to the infamous "Access Hollywood" tape when they raided the office and hotel room of Trump's lawyer, Michael Cohen, earlier this week, The New York Times reported.

