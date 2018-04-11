Accused Toronto serial killer charged with 7th murder

(CNN) Accused serial killer Bruce McArthur was charged with murder in the death of a seventh man Wednesday as police said they are reviewing cold cases for possible connections to him.

McArthur, 66, was charged with first-degree murder on Wednesday in the death of 42-year-old Abdulbasir Faizi, Toronto police spokesman Hank Idsinga said in a news conference.

The new charge is the latest against the self-employed landscaper, who us accused of burying his victims on properties where he worked.

"Today Mr. McArthur was brought back before the courts. He was charged with first degree murder in relation to Mr. Faizi. Mr. McArthur is now charged with and alleged to have committed seven murders," Idsinga said.

McArthur was arrested in January in what police have described as an investigation that is unprecedented in scale. Police expanded their search for evidence from 30 properties to 75, Idsinga said.

