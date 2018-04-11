Soweto, South Africa (CNN) Thousands of mourners gathered Wednesday in South Africa for a public memorial service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, the anti-apartheid campaigner and former wife of the late President Nelson Mandela.

The memorial in Soweto comes ahead of a funeral service to be held on Saturday.

Madikizela-Mandela died in a Johannesburg hospital on April 2 at the age of 81, after what her family said was a long illness. She was known as the "Mother of the Nation" because of her struggle against white minority rule in South Africa.

South African students sing and dance with other mourners at the memorial service.

Singing echoed around Orlando Stadium in Soweto as the mourners waited, some dancing as they sang, for the service to start. Many were clad in the black, green and gold of the ruling African National Congress political party, some in T-shirts with an image of Madikizela-Mandela.

The Soweto Gospel Choir led those gathered in the singing of the national anthem as proceedings began.

