Tanzania takes historic step to save dwindling elephant population

(CNN) Protecting elephants from poachers in a reserve larger than Switzerland is no simple task.

In Tanzania's Selous Game Reserve the population has been under threat for decades, and numbers are dwindling. Almost 90% of the park's elephants have been lost over the past 40 years.

"Tanzania has been extremely hardly hit by the latest elephant poaching crisis that has hit the African continent for 10 years," Bas Huijbregts, WWF's African species manager, told CNN.

In an effort to get a grip on the situation, a new project launched by the Tanzanian government, with support from the World Wild Fund for Nature (WWF), is the country's largest ever elephant collaring effort to protect the rapidly declining population.

"It's our team on the ground that has been working with the government teams to put those collars on," Huijbregts said.

