Assad regime deliberately targeted journalist Marie Colvin, sister says

(CNN) The sister of journalist Marie Colvin, killed in Syria in 2012, says she and her lawyer have evidence that the Syrian government specifically targeted the reporter in a rocket attack.

In court documents unsealed Monday, a former Syrian intelligence agent alleges an informant told the Damascus government about Colvin's location the night before she was killed.

Colvin, a reporter for Britain's Sunday Times, died in a rocket attack during the siege of Homs, the day after a telephone interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper, in which she said that the Syrian war was "the worst" conflict she had ever covered.

The former Syrian agent, turned defector, says that the Assad government "regularly monitored" TV broadcasts and newspaper articles. A top intelligence official "wanted to learn their location and take the necessary measures to stop them from reporting," the defector says in the documents.

Marie Colvin's sister, Cat, first filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Syrian government in a Washington, DC court in 2016. She and her lawyer are now asking the judge for a default judgment -- a win by default, because the Syrian government has not showed up to defend the case.

