Assad regime deliberately targeted journalist Marie Colvin, sister says

(CNN) The sister of a journalist killed in Syria in 2012 says that she and her lawyer have evidence that the Syrian government specifically targeted Marie Colvin in a rocket attack.

In court documents unsealed Monday, a former Syrian intelligence agent turned defector says that the government "regularly monitored television news broadcasts and newspaper articles," and a top intelligence official "wanted to learn their location and take the necessary measures to stop them from reporting."

The defector alleges that an informant told the government about Colvin's location the night before the reporter for Britain's Sunday Times was killed. She died in a rocket attack during the siege of Homs, the day after a telephone interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper; she said that the Syrian war was "the worst" conflict she had ever covered.

Her sister Cat Colvin first filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Syrian government in a Washington, DC, court in 2016. She and her lawyer are now asking the judge for a default judgment -- a win by default, because the Syrian government has not showed up to defend the case.

"If I could throw Assad in prison, that's what I would do," Cat Colvin told Christiane Amanpour in an interview airing Tuesday.

