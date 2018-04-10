They've marched 7 days across Oklahoma. Now Tulsa teachers are ready to confront lawmakers

(CNN) Many teachers go the extra mile for students. Tulsa teachers just walked 110 miles for theirs.

For the past week, they've marched with agonizing blisters and slept on gymnasium floors on their way to confront lawmakers.

Their journey will culminate Tuesday afternoon with a showdown at the state Capitol to demand more school funding and higher raises.

"We've reached a breaking point," said Craig Hoxie, a 48-year-old science teacher at Booker T. Washington High School. "I would really like, for once in my career, if we didn't have to beg for parents to give Walmart gift cards."

Flanked by dozens of other teachers and supporters, Hoxie embarked on the final 16-mile stretch of the march Tuesday morning -- with massive blisters on his feet.

"I haven't seen my feet this bad since my days in the Army" two decades ago, teacher Craig Hoxie said.