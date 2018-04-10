Former US Senate candidate Roy Moore countersues accuser

(CNN) Former US Senate candidate Roy Moore has filed a countersuit against Leigh Corfman, one of the women who accused him of making unwanted sexual advances, according to AL.com.

In a 23-page court filing made late Monday, Moore is asking an Alabama state judge to stop all proceedings in Corfman's defamation lawsuit, calling the lawsuit "frivolous and groundless." Corfman sued Moore in January.

"This is and has been a political attempt to smear the good name and reputation of Judge Roy Moore, and we will not let this injustice continue," Melissa Isaak, one of Moore's attorneys, said in a statement. "Yesterday, we filed claims for slander and defamation against Leigh Corfman, and claimed damages for attorney fees under the Alabama Litigation Accountability Act."

CNN has reached out to Corfman's attorney.

Moore's countersuit comes after Montgomery Circuit Judge Ronan Shaul last week denied a motion from Moore's legal team to dismiss Corfman's lawsuit, CNN affiliate WSFA reported.

