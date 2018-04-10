Multiple fatalities reported after small plane crashes at Arizona golf course

(CNN) Multiple people are dead after a small plane caught fire after takeoff and crashed at a nearby Arizona golf course on Monday, officials said.

The plane departed from Scottsdale Airport and crashed shortly at the TPC Scottsdale Champions Course, said Kevin Watts with the Scottsdale Police Department.

Watts said he couldn't confirm the number of fatalities at the time, and that it didn't appear there were any survivors from the aircraft.

Nobody on the ground was affected when the plane, a Piper PA-24 went down, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Officers responded to the call just after 9:30 p.m. local time, and found the fire from the wreckage near the south end of the golf course, Watts said during a brief press conference.

