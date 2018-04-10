How students are affected during Oklahoma teachers' walkout

(CNN) Many Oklahoma schools are closed, but their students still can't get away from standardized testing.

While teachers continue their standoff with Oklahoma lawmakers, high school students will see some of their schools open Tuesday so they can take the SATs.

But several school systems across Oklahoma -- including those in Tulsa and Oklahoma City -- remain closed due to the teachers' walkout Tuesday. For the second week, Oklahoma teachers have swarmed the state Capitol pressuring legislators for more school funding.

In the absence of school, parents are having to find childcare plans. Community organizations are also trying to fill the gaps from serving meals for kids to planning children's activities and services.

Here's what students are doing amid the seventh day of the teachers walkout.