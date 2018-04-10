Hart family crash: Autopsy on body found in ocean set for Tuesday

(CNN) An autopsy is scheduled Tuesday for a body found near the Northern California site where an SUV plunged off a cliff last month, killing at least five members of a Washington family in what investigators suspect may have been an intentional crash.

But it could take several weeks to determine whether it's the body of one of three children missing after the crash because lengthy DNA analysis may be needed for identification, the Mendocino County, California Sheriff's Office says.

The body of an African-American female was found floating in the Pacific Ocean surf by vacationers on Saturday, nearly two weeks after an SUV carrying at least a majority of the eight-member Hart family plunged off a cliff and onto a rocky shoreline in a remote stretch in Mendocino County, about 180 miles north of San Francisco.

The bodies of Jennifer and Sarah Hart, both 38, were found on March 26, inside their crashed SUV. The bodies of three of their adopted children -- Markis, 19; Jeremiah, 14; and Abigail, 14 -- were found nearby.

The Harts' three other adopted children -- Hannah, 16; Devonte, 15; and Sierra, 12 -- are missing, but investigators have said they believe the whole family was in the SUV at the time of the crash.