Breaking News

Broward schools don't plan to arm teachers

By Marlena Baldacci and Dave Alsup, CNN

Updated 7:03 PM ET, Tue April 10, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Florida Gov. signs school safety bill into law
Florida Gov. signs school safety bill into law

    JUST WATCHED

    Florida Gov. signs school safety bill into law

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Florida Gov. signs school safety bill into law 01:15

(CNN)The school board in Broward County, Florida -- where a gunman killed 17 students and staff members at one of its high schools -- said Tuesday it will not participate in a program that allows certain school employees to be armed.

Rather, the board said in a press release, funding allocated for the Coach Aaron Feis Guardian Program should be redirected to hire more school resource officers.
Board members, who voted on the matter, have authorized Superintendent Robert W. Runcie to communicate their intent regarding the provision of Senate Bill 7026, which was signed by Gov. Rick Scott last month.
The law, known as the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act, tightens gun control in several ways but also allows some teachers to be armed. The law is the first gun control legislation enacted in the state after the Parkland school massacre on February 14.