Broward schools don't plan to arm teachers

(CNN) The school board in Broward County, Florida -- where a gunman killed 17 students and staff members at one of its high schools -- said Tuesday it will not participate in a program that allows certain school employees to be armed.

Rather, the board said in a press release, funding allocated for the Coach Aaron Feis Guardian Program should be redirected to hire more school resource officers.

Board members, who voted on the matter, have authorized Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert W. Runcie to communicate their intent regarding the controversial provision of Senate Bill 7026, which was signed by Gov. Rick Scott last month.

Known as the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act, the law tightens gun control in several ways but also allows some teachers to be armed.

The law is the first gun control legislation enacted in the state after the Parkland school massacre on February 14. Among the provisions are more funding for armed school resource officers and mental health services.

Read More