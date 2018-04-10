Dreamers in Arizona are no longer eligible for cheaper in-state tuition, court rules

(CNN) Arizona students covered under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program can no longer receive breaks on college tuition, the state's Supreme Court has ruled.

The decision means that tuition costs could almost triple for many of the more than 2,400 DACA recipients attending Arizona colleges and universities, according to university attendance and fee figures obtained by CNN. The higher costs could force some to drop out of school.

"This country has said go and do it the right way, go and get an education (so) you are able to move up ... in society and help your community," said Arizona State University senior Edder Diaz Martinez at a press conference after Monday's ruling. "But the decision goes completely against that -- it says we're going to put education out of your reach and you're not going to be able to move up."

Martinez, who was brought to the US from Mexico when he was 5, told CNN affiliate KPHO that his tuition could double, and "there's no way I could afford that."

Monday's unanimous decision affirms an earlier appellate court ruling that students lacking permanent legal status are not eligible for in-state tuition at Arizona colleges and universities.