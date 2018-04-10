New poll finds surge in young voters planning to vote in midterms

Washington (CNN) More young Americans are saying they will vote in the upcoming midterm elections than in the last two midterms, according to a new national poll released Tuesday by the Harvard Kennedy School's Institute of Politics.

Thirty-seven percent of Americans under 30 say they definitely plan to vote in November, a significant jump from the 23% who said the same in 2014 and 31% in 2010.

The survey, which included more than 2,500 responses from 18- to 29-year-olds, found that young Democrats are driving the surge in enthusiasm. Fifty-one percent say they will definitely vote this fall compared to just 36% of Republicans.

This is a significant reversal from the last election cycle in 2014, where young Republicans were more excited about the midterm elections. Nearly 70% say they want Democrats to take back control of Congress in 2018.

When it comes to the current administration, young voters overwhelmingly disapprove of Trump's job performance, a factor that's likely influencing the shift in enthusiasm. They also continue to express distrust in major institutions: just 17% say they trust Congress all or most of the time, while 16% say the same about the media. The Supreme Court fared better at 43%.

