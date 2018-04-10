Vermont's capital could allow noncitizens to vote in local elections - an idea as old as America itself

(CNN) As the city clerk in the capital of one of the nation's most liberal states, John Odum had been asked the question dozens of times: Why can't non-citizens vote in elections? After all, they own land and pay taxes.

"I always acted like it was a strange question," Odum, the city clerk in Montpelier, Vermont, told CNN.

But after doing some research Odum determined it's not such "a crazy question" after all.

Odum discovered that noncitizens voted in American elections for more than 150 years, from around the time of the American Revolution up until after World War I. And even today noncitizens are voting in some local elections in a handful of US cities and towns.

So later in the month, Odum plans to hold a public hearing to gauge just how much interest is out there to allow noncitizens to vote in Montpelier's local elections. And if the interest is there, Odum said the community would have to plot a way forward to make such an idea a reality.

