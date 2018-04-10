Haley says Russia chose 'protecting a monster' over Syrian people

Washington (CNN) Russia vetoed a US draft resolution at the UN Security Council Tuesday that would have established an independent investigation into the suspected use of chemical weapons in Syria.

The US draft condemned the suspected attack by the Assad regime in Douma, demanded immediate access for humanitarian workers to the region and called for an inquiry.

A Russian resolution that would have set up an investigation overseen by the Security Council also failed to pass.

Seven nations -- including the US -- voted against the Russian draft, which, according to US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, was designed to give Russia a chance to approve the investigators who were chosen for the task and allow the Security Council to assess the findings of the investigation before any report was released.

"When the people of Douma, along with the rest of the international community, looked to this council to act, one country stood in the way. History will record that," Haley said. "History will record that on this day, Russia chose protecting a monster over the lives of the Syrian people."

