A judge has finalized a $25 million settlement for students who claim they were defrauded by Trump University

(CNN) A judge has finalized a $25 million dollar settlement in the Trump University class action lawsuit, paving the way for thousands of former students at the now-defunct real estate seminar to get some of their money back.

Judge Gonzalo Curiel in the Southern District of California approved the settlement in March 2017, but it was delayed because one woman wanted to opt out and sue Donald Trump separately.

Earlier this year, an appeals court rejected the woman's arguments. And on Monday, Curiel finalized the settlement.

Former students who claim they were defrauded are now eligible for a refund of up to 90% of the money they spent on courses.

In November 2016, just days after the election, Trump agreed to settle three lawsuits filed against his real estate school that argued the program featured false advertisements and empty promises.

Read More