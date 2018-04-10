Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump, finding it harder than expected to get his legislative agenda accomplished on Capitol Hill, is looking to pack the courts with conservative jurists.

The latest step in the process came on Tuesday, when the White House unveiled its 12th wave of judicial nominees, US attorneys and US Marshals, a package of 30 people who will now face confirmation battles in the Senate.

Though Trump has scored some legislative victories, most notably tax reform last fall, his legislative agenda has been largely stymied by infighting within the Republican Party and largely uniform opposition by Democrats. In the face of those issues, Republicans on Capitol Hill have tried to usher as many of Trump's judicial picks through the confirmation process, hoping to fill the court system with Republicans whose legacy will survive long after the Trump presidency.

Tuesday's tranche of nominees includes Paul Matey, a New Jersey hospital executive, and David Porter, a shareholder at the Pittsburgh law firm Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC, for the US Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, and Britt Grant, a justice of the Supreme Court of Georgia, for a spot on the US Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit.

The task of getting these nominees approved has fallen primarily to White House counsel Donald McGahn, an embattled member of the Trump White House who has persisted on the inside despite near-constant rumors that his time inside the West Wing could be coming to an end.

