Trump rages over Cohen raid on Twitter

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump declared Tuesday morning that "attorney-client privilege is dead" the day after the FBI raided the office and hotel room of Michael Cohen, Trump's personal lawyer and confidant.

Attorney--client privilege is dead! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 10, 2018

Trump also tweeted "A TOTAL WITCH HUNT!!!," apparently referencing special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

A TOTAL WITCH HUNT!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 10, 2018

Sources inside the White House have told CNN that Trump sees the move against Cohen as proof that Mueller has leaped far beyond the constraints of his original probe into whether his campaign operatives colluded with Russia.

One source familiar with the matter told CNN included in the documents authorities seized was information related to porn star Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, who alleges she had an affair with Trump in 2006 that the White House has denied.

However, attorney-client privilege, which Trump suggested was violated by the raid, does not apply if the attorney-client communication was made in the furtherance of a crime.

