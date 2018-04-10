John Bolton pushes out Tom Bossert as homeland security adviser

Washington (CNN) White House homeland security adviser Tom Bossert was pushed out of his position by the newly installed national security adviser John Bolton, two sources familiar with the matter told CNN on Tuesday.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders confirmed his departure in a statement, saying President Donald Trump "is grateful for Tom's commitment to the safety and security of our great country.

"Tom led the White House's efforts to protect the homeland from terrorist threats, strengthen our cyber defenses, and respond to an unprecedented series of natural disasters," Sanders said. "President Trump thanks him for his patriotic service and wishes him well."

Two sources familiar with Bossert's departure said while Bolton did not have a personal problem with Bossert, he wanted to put his own team in place. It is not unusual for a new national security adviser to replace officials with his own team, but Bolton has yet to announce any new hires to the National Security Council -- instead pushing out at least two senior officials in recent days.

One of the sources could not explain the abrupt nature of Bossert's departure, an alumnus of President George W. Bush's administration who is well liked by most White House officials.

Read More