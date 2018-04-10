Washington (CNN) Stormy Daniels is cooperating with federal investigators, according to a source familiar with the investigation.

The source said federal investigators are looking into the nondisclosure deal and subsequent payment made by President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, to the porn star who is now suing Trump over the 2016 hush agreement.

The federal probe was described by the source as extensive and aggressive, and a sizable team is working on the effort, the source added.

On Monday , the FBI raided Cohen's home and office space.

Daniel's lawyer, Michael Avenatti, tweeted about her cooperation with the FBI on Tuesday, while also making a dig at Cohen referencing the raid.

