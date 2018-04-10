(CNN) Longtime Trump associate Roger Stone said several times in July 2016 that Russia was most likely the source for hacked emails released during the Democratic National Convention and that it was not far-fetched to say the purpose was to help Donald Trump's presidential campaign, according to a CNN KFile review of Stone's interviews and appearances.

The comments, made by Stone from late July through August 1, 2016, show Stone stated at the time that Russia was the source of the emails -- a sharp contrast to his more recent posture that Russia was not the source for hacked documents released by WikiLeaks throughout the campaign.

By August 4, 2016, the same day Stone claimed in an email to have dined with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange the night prior, Stone abruptly changed his tune. In a conference call along with an interview with radio host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, Stone said that Russia had nothing to do with the hacked emails and they were the sole work of hacker Guccifer 2.0.

Asked Monday for comment, Stone told CNN, "I'm publishing my own time line that will only make you look foolish."

The 2016 comments raise more questions and add to an already murky picture about what Stone knew about WikiLeaks and why he subsequently -- and seemingly suddenly -- began to rule out the Russians as the source of the emails.