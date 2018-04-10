Cohen raids also sought info on his taxi medallion business

Washington (CNN) The search warrant behind Monday's raids on the office and hotel room of President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, included a request for documents related to Cohen's ownership of taxi medallions, two sources familiar with the matter tell CNN.

Cohen has held numerous New York City medallions in his portfolio, according to records, though the value has been diminished since the onset of Uber and Lyft.

CNN reported Monday night that the search was also related to porn star Stormy Daniels, according to a source with knowledge, with whom Cohen is in a legal dispute over a hush agreement Daniels signed before the 2016 campaign to keep quiet about an alleged affair between her and Trump. Through White House officials, Trump continues to deny that he had an affair with Daniels.

There were various sections to the request regarding information connected to payments to Daniels and communications with Trump and his campaign, one of the sources said. Another source said Monday that the search included bank records.

There were also what one source said were other issues that could be unrelated to Daniels, including smaller investments.

