Michael Cohen to CNN: FBI was 'professional, courteous, respectful' in raids, counter to Trump's depiction

By Don Lemon, Anchor

Updated 6:00 PM ET, Tue April 10, 2018

Attorney Michael Cohen arrives to Trump Tower for meetings with President-elect Donald Trump on December 16, 2016 in New York.
New York (CNN)In his first comments since the FBI raid on his home and office, Michael Cohen said the FBI agents "were extremely professional, courteous and respectful."

The comments contrast with President Donald Trump who complained Monday that agents "broke into the office of one of my personal attorneys."
"I am unhappy to have my personal residence and office raided. But I will tell you that members of the FBI that conducted the search and seizure were all extremely professional, courteous and respectful. And I thanked them at the conclusion," Cohen said in a phone conversation on Tuesday with CNN.
Asked if he was worried, Cohen said; "I would be lying to you if I told that I am not. Do I need this in my life? No. Do I want to be involved in this? No."
    The raid was "upsetting to say the least," he added.
    Cohen did not fault the FBI agents who conducted the raid at his house, office and a hotel where he is temporarily staying.
    Cohen would not comment further on the raid, but acknowledged the raids and attention have had an impact on his family. He wants the investigation to be over and continues to say everything he did in regards to paying Stormy Daniels for the non-disclosure agreement was perfectly legal.
    He said that he is very loyal to Trump but after what happened on Monday, he'd rethink how he handled the payments to Daniels because of the impact on his family.