White House seeks to rekindle immigration debate on Hill

Washington (CNN) The White House is quietly feeling the waters on trying for another push on immigration legislation as President Donald Trump continues to up the rhetoric on the issue.

Trump focused on border security and immigration last week, tweeting repeatedly about the need for congressional action and ordering the deployment of the National Guard to the border.

But sources say the there's more than just tweets, that the White House has been quietly reaching out to allies on the Hill to explore what might be doable. Still, that outreach has to date not included any Democrats and has been unfocused, leaving it unlikely the effort could muster the votes it would need to pass.

"I think there is a real attempt to figure something out -- I don't think they actually know what they want -- but there's a legitimate want to do something on this," said one senior GOP aide of the White House's outreach efforts.

The aide characterized the outreach more as floating ideas than coming up with a game plan, and noted that the White House doesn't seem to be building a coalition to pass the bill yet. Another GOP source agreed any talks are more exploratory than organized.

