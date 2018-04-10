Don't want to get rolled on Facebook? Know your own politics.

(CNN) For all the drama surrounding his coming testimony, the public portions of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's Capitol Hill visit this week are expected to be mostly one-sided, as congressional inquisitors chew up the scenery and compete to deliver the most damning rhetorical indictment of his company's business practices.

Public shaming is a powerful tool. But there are also a handful of very specific questions that need to be asked and answered -- under oath. Zuckerberg and his team have brushed off these legitimate concerns for too long. The next 48 hours will provide, if not clarity, then some measure of comeuppance.

Whether there is anything Congress can do -- though quite clearly they need to do something -- that will more than temporarily mitigate the asymmetrical online agitprop that's seized the social network is another unanswered question. Even when crafted in good faith, regulation has its limits, especially on this platform, and for all their friendly recent noises, Facebook executives will not quietly cede to government oversight.

If it comes to that. There's little to suggest lawmakers are keen to dig too deep below the surface. That's equal part politics and a general sense, across party lines, of helplessness. Facebook could delete itself tomorrow and, best case, we'd only be chucked back to earlier forms of lazy political self-satisfaction. The FW:FW:FW:FW:FW: email chains of the early aughts are lying in wait. And if the internet imploded entirely, and the major newspapers folded and local news outlets disappeared (ugh...) too, the partisan pamphleteers would rise again in their wake.

JUST WATCHED Zuckerberg: Someone trying to disrupt midterms Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Zuckerberg: Someone trying to disrupt midterms 01:30

Which brings us back to Facebook. What can regular users, civic-minded voters with earnest political values, do to keep from getting rolled by the online leviathan or the hucksters swimming around inside of it?

Read More