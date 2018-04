Tom Bossert's exit means half of Donald Trump's 'A Team' has left since he became president

(CNN) The forced resignation of homeland security adviser Tom Bossert on Tuesday is the latest in an absolutely remarkable string of departures from Donald Trump's inner circle and Cabinet, a historic series of exits that amounts to a total overhaul of the White House just 15 months into the President's first term.

Bossert is the 32nd "A Team" -- or most senior -- member of Trump's staff to leave since January 20, 2017, according to statistics maintained by Brookings' Kathryn Dunn Tempas . There are only 65 "A Team" positions in the White House total. Which means that in the 445 days Trump has been president, he has lost 49% of his "A Team" staff. (For more on what constitutes an "A Team" staff member, read this from Tempas .)

How does that compare to past administrations? Badly.

In the 1st year of Trump's presidency, 34% of his top staff left. Although it's only April,15% more have left in his second year. In President Barack Obama's first two full years in office, 24% of his "A Team" staff departed. For George W. Bush it was 33%. Bill Clinton? 38%.

And, these statistics don't even truly capture the full extent of the staff turnover within Trumpworld.