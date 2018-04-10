NYT: Trump tried to end Mueller probe again in December

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump tried to end the special counsel probe in December, marking the second known attempt to do so, The New York Times reported Tuesday.

In December, angered by reports of subpoenas for information on his business with Deutsche Bank, Trump told advisers he wanted the investigation to be shut down, according to the Times' report.

The Times report, based on interviews with eight sources, said the President backed down after Mueller's office told Trump's lawyers and advisers that reports about the subpoenas were inaccurate.

The report outlines the second time Trump is known to have moved to quash the probe, and follows previous reporting that the President moved to fire Mueller last June, which a source said White House counsel Donald McGahn refused. Trump denied the story at the time.

