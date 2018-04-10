Trump set to dine with law professor Alan Dershowitz

(CNN) President Donald Trump is supposed to have dinner at the White House Tuesday evening with law professor and high-profile defender Alan Dershowitz, a source familiar with the matter told CNN.

A source said Dershowitz is also there to talk about the Middle East, but it is likely the President is looking for legal input. Two sources said Dershowitz is not joining the legal team at this point and that he is very valuable on the outside making the President's case on television.

Dershowitz has been a regular defender of Trump in the media amid major legal developments, and Trump has in the past dined with key boosters from cable. Trump ate with Fox News' Sean Hannity at Mar-a-Lago late last month, two sources told CNN at the time.

Dershowtiz, addressing the Cohen raid on Hannity's program Monday evening, advocated Trump trying to fight to retain some seized documents.

"Look, I don't give advice to the President, except on television," he said. "If he wants to listen, he can listen. But if I were the President, I would at least seriously consider going to court tomorrow."

Trump tweeted about Dershowitz approvingly last month, attempting to quote him in a series of tweets knocking the special counsel probe.

Quoting Dershowitz, Trump tweeted: "'Special Council is told to find crimes, whether a crime exists or not. I was opposed to the selection of Mueller to be Special Council. I am still opposed to it. I think President Trump was right when he said there never should have been a Special Council appointed because ... ...there was no probable cause for believing that there was any crime, collusion or otherwise, or obstruction of justice!' So stated by Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz."